Police looking for woman after theft at Noblesville Meijer store

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – It’s certainly not the most flattering surveillance picture out there.

The Noblesville Police Department posted this photo on its Facebook page of a woman suspected of theft. According to Noblesville police, the woman stole from the Noblesville Meijer.

The picture was taken around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Brian Foust at 317-776-6371 or bfoust@noblesville.in.us.