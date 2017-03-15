Panel backs bill that would let staffers have guns in Indiana Statehouse

LIVESTREAM: Group speaks about frustrations after hate crime bill dies in Statehouse for second year in a row
Posted 12:30 pm, March 15, 2017

File photo of the Statehouse.

INDIANAPOLIS — Legislative employees could carry guns as they go about their duties at the Indiana Statehouse under a measure that is advancing.

Sen. Jim Tomes’ bill was heard Wednesday in a House committee where many lawmakers spoke favorably of the measure.

The Wadesville Republican says employees work late hours and often leave after armed police are gone. He noted a shooting on Statehouse grounds late one Saturday night in January.

The measure applies to employees of the House and Senate, as well as the Legislative Services Agency.

Democrats say there could be unintended consequences should an employee leave a gun unattended in an office or desk drawer.

A similar bill cleared the Senate last year but wasn’t considered by the House. A vote on the bill is expected next week.

