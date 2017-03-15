LIVE STREAM: Muncie officials join ‘Enough is Enough’ group to announce plan to deter crime

Above: Live video.

MUNCIE, Ind.– Muncie officials will join the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition Wednesday afternoon for a press conference to announce their plan to reduce violence in the city.

Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler, Police Chief Joseph R. Winkle and Sheriff Mike Scroggins will appear at the event, scheduled to start at 4 p.m.

Last Thursday, Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition met with “Enough is Enough,” a newly formed anti-violence group in Muncie to show them how to patrol the streets and deter crime.