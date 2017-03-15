‘Hope to see you there’: Keith Urban has special message for fans ahead of concert at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Country superstar Keith Urban wants to see you at the upcoming Firestone Legends Day Concert.

The four-time Grammy winner released a special message for fans ahead of the concert. In a video released by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Urban touts the concert and says racing and music fans are in for a treat at IMS:

“Hey everyone, it’s Keith Urban here. If you are a racing fan and music fan like I am, there’s no better place to be than Indianapolis Motor Speedway May 27 for the Firestone Legends Day Concert. It’s going to be me, Dustin Lynch, Clayton Anderson… hope to see you there.”

The Legends Day Concert takes place on Saturday, May 27, the day before the 101st Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by PennGrade Motor Oil.

Urban has 21 chart-topping hits in his career, with the most recent being “Blue Ain’t Your Color.” He’s recorded eight studio albums and is the first male country artist to debut atop the all-time genre charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia. Urban boasts 11 Academy of Country Music Awards and is a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Dustin Lynch and Clayton Anderson round out the lineup.

Lynch’s lead single, “Cowboys and Angels,” went platinum and ended the year as one of Billboard’s Top 5 Country Songs of 2012. His sophomore album, Where It’s At, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums Chart.

Hoosier native Clayton Anderson has taken an unconventional path to country stardom. Anderson went the independent route and has released three albums, including his latest, Only to Borrow. The album’s first single, “In the Dark,” premiered on CMT last month.

General admission tickets for the concert start at $40 and access to the Firestone Concert Pit near the front of the stage is $75. For ticket information, visit the IMS website.

The 101st Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 28.