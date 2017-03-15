LIVESTREAM: Group speaks about frustrations after hate crime bill dies in Statehouse for second year in a row
Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

LIVESTREAM: Local groups speak about frustrations after hate crime bill dies in Statehouse for second year in a row

Posted 12:52 pm, March 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:10PM, March 15, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of representatives from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and the local Jewish Relations Council are gathering at the Statehouse to discuss failed hate crime legislation for the second year in a row.

The legislation that would have created a hate crime law in Indiana died at the Statehouse this week. The bill would have allowed judges to impose tougher sentences for crimes motivated by race, religion, sex, disability, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The group speaking at the Statehouse this afternoon will speak about the need for hate crime legislation and their frustration with seeing the bill die two years in a row.

Opponents said the bill created special protected classes that result in treating victims of similar crimes differently.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s