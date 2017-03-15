Fountain County student in custody after allegedly making threats toward high school

Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. – A high school student was taken into custody Wednesday after police say he made threats to a Fountain County high school and specific students inside.

Officers responded to Attica Jr.-Sr. High School around 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to Attica Police Chief Robery Cole.

Chief Cole said the 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody without incident and detained for questioning for threatening to shoot up the school.

Cole told CBS4 the student is not facing charges at this time.

Officers say they are still in the initial stages of the investigation.

