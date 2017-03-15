× Columbus police arrest three people, dismantle meth distribution operation

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind.– Columbus police arrested three people on drug charges after a traffic stop lead to an investigation.

On March 13, officers stopped a vehicle and determined the driver was Angela Spencer, 39, who had three warrants out for her arrest. Police found she was in possession of methamphetamine. She was arrested and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

During the investigation, Spencer told officers she obtained the drugs from Stephanie Cecil, 28, of Elizabethtown.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other agencies then served a search warrant at Cecil’s home on March 14. The deputies dismantled a methamphetamine distribution operation and seized meth. A large amount of paraphernalia was also seized.

While the home was being searched, deputies found Travis Sneed, 23, hiding underneath a bed. Cecil is facing charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Sneed faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant.

Both remain in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond. Spencer is in jail in lieu of $127,500 bond. She faces preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.