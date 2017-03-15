Colts running back Robert Turbin discusses return to team, calls new GM Ballard ‘patient’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – He’s happy to be back.

Indianapolis Colts running back Robert Turbin appeared on CBS4 This Morning to discuss his return with the team. Turbin, who signed a new two-year contract with the Colts, finished with eight touchdowns last season. His seven rushing touchdowns led the team.

Turbin played with the Super Bowl championship-winning Seattle Seahawks and said he believes the Colts are “very close” to being championship-caliber.

“It’s very hard to win a title in this league. Teams are getting better every year, as you can see. New talent is coming in every year, competing for jobs. It keeps you on edge as a player,” Turbin said. “But we’re close. We have to put some things together, we have to get better as a football team. But you know, we’re right there.”

Turbin’s deal is reportedly in the ballpark of $4 million. He told CBS4’s Frank Mickens that playing in the NFL is all about winning.

“You want to win. You play sports all your life to compete and win football games, basketball, whatever sport that you’re participating in. It’s no fun when you’re not winning. At the end of the day, all the money and stuff is just a part of the business, it’s the league. It’s about money for teams, too, sometimes. At the end of the day, everybody wants to win. That’s the common goal.”

Turbin also discussed new general manager Chris Ballard, describing him as “patient.”

“From what I see, he’s very patient and he’s very subtle about the moves that he’s making. He wants to build the team, obviously, in a way and make us go in the way that he would like. He’s not going to do anything outlandish, or else he would’ve done it already.”

Turbin said he met Ballard and walked away impressed, describing him as a very honest, “stand up guy.”

Turbin acknowledged that the Dwayne Allen trade surprised many people in the organization. He described Allen as a friend and said he was happy that Allen would have new opportunities in New England.

“Dwayne is a good friend of mine. We met in 2012 training together for the combine. We were friends before we were even rookies. To see him go was sad… I’m sad about it. But I’m actually happy for him because it brings new opportunity,” he said.

“You never know what God’s plan is. You never know what He wants you to do in life and the direction He wants you to go. You just have to trust that process, you have to trust that plan.”

Turbin said he doesn’t believe there’s any ill will between Allen and the Colts organization.

“He’s going to be fine. He’s a good football player and I can’t wait to see him have success.”