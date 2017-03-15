A Wet St. Patrick’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are counting down the last few days of Winter with a slight warm up on the way. Highs will move into the 40s Thursday but we are not done with winter weather yet.

An approaching storm system will bring a light freezing rain/sleet mix Friday morning and we could have an icy morning rush hour. As temperatures rise into the 50s our mix will change to rain on St. Patrick's Day.

Light rain will continue through Friday evening and the rain will change to a rain/snow mix early Saturday before ending.Temperatures will be cooler for the final weekend of Winter with highs in the 40s.

Spring will begin Monday with a high temperature near with with a chance for t-storms.

Low temperatures Wednesday morning were the coldest we've seen in a month.

Expect another very cold night, tonight.

Temperatures will moderate on Thursday.

We'll have a freezing rain/sleet mix Friday morning.

Our wintry mix will linger through the morning rush hour.

Our wintry mix will quickly change to light rain.

We'll have warmer temperatures for St. Patrick's Day.

Fittingly, we'll have sprinkles and flurries to start the final weekend of Winter.

Expect a Sunny, cool Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up just in time for the games this weekend.

Spring will get off to a stormy start on Monday.