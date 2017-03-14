Deep freeze arrives with wind chills in the 0s at times over the next 2 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What a difference a day makes! We woke up to temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the 0s this morning! In fact, we won't make it above freezing today OR tomorrow! A few scattered snow showers will be possible this afternoon, but no accumulation is expected. It will be a partly-mostly cloudy and blustery afternoon with wind chills staying in the teens.

Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the single digits again.

There is a FREEZE WARNING in effect for southern Indiana through 12 p.m. on Thursday because the temperature won't get above freezing again until Thursday! The WARNING has been issued because the growing season for southern Indiana has officially begun, however ALL of central Indiana won't get above freezing again until Thursday.

Temperatures will start to warm again later this week.



Meantime, a BLIZZARD is happening across the northeast. Blizzard WARNINGS are outlined in red, while Winter Storm Warnings are noted in pink. The northeast will get 1-2 feet of snow, with snowfall rates of 2-4" per hour at times along with 60 mph wind gusts. If you have plans to travel to the northeast over the next day or two you will want to check with your air carrier before you head out.

St. Patrick's Day will be our next chance for more widespread precipitation. We'll have a good chance for spotty rain showers on Friday with highs near 50.

Temperatures will return to the 50s again late in the weekend and for the start of spring next Monday.