Susan G. Komen Race still “a go” despite nearby race course construction

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –It’s still about a month away, but officials with Susan G. Komen are wanting to get the word out that the 2017 Komen Central Indiana Race for the Cure is still on despite ongoing construction on the race route near IUPUI.

This year will mark the 26th year for the central Indiana event that steps off in downtown Indianapolis at Historic Military Park on Saturday, April 29th, 2017 about 9:00 a.m. for the competitive race followed by the non-competitive race starting at 9:10 a.m.

However construction along New York Street from West Street to White River Parkway may slow some of the activities but will not cause the race to be changed from its current plans according to Liz Mensching, Communications Manager for Susan G. Komen.

” The city has said notified us about one issue related to construction. We know Michigan Street will have construction on Race day and that will make parking a little more difficult for people. But nothing should affect the course”, according to Mensching.

The annual event draws more that 30,000 people that helps raise money for breast canc