Police: Teen dealt large quantities of marijuana to Indianapolis and Zionsville communities

Posted 4:53 pm, March 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a tip led them to a significant cache of drugs and money on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officers with IMPD’s North District arrived at Carlton Apartments in the 2400 block of Plaza Drive after receiving an anonymous tip that someone was selling drugs out of an apartment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and entered the residence, where they found two adults and a juvenile. Police discovered significant quantities of marijuana and marijuana products inside the apartment.

They recovered a rifle, $46,000 in cash, a money counting machine, 50 individually packaged marijuana wax containers, marijuana vaporizer cartridges, 20 large vacuum-sealed bags with suspected marijuana residue inside two five gallon buckets and several bags of what appeared to be marijuana.

Police believe the prime suspect, identified as 19-year-old Collin Prestholt, was dealing marijuana to residents in Indianapolis and Zionsville. Preliminary charges against Prestholt include dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Robert Pfister on a preliminary charge of visiting a common nuisance and a 16-year-old male on charges of possession of marijuana and visiting a common nuisance.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case for a final charging decision.

