Police: Lebanon man arrested for assault of 80-year-old father

LEBANON, Ind. – A Lebanon man was arrested Monday night for allegedly assaulting his 80-year-old father.

It happened in a home in the 200 block of Terrace Lane. Police were dispatched there after receiving a call from a woman who said she believed her son had killed her husband.

Officers arrived shortly after 6:54 p.m. to find James Buchanan Sr. unresponsive and his son, 48-year-old James Buchanan Jr., walking in the residence.

Officers provided medical aid to Buchanan Sr. until they were able to transport him to Witham Hospital. He was later transported to an Indianapolis area hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries.

Buchanan Jr. was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the Lebanon Police Department to be interviewed by detectives. He was then lodged in the Boone County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and strangulation, a level 6 felony.