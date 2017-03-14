× Police ask public to help identify men who stole antennas from west side business

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking for the public to help them identify two men wanted for theft.

Officers say the suspects disassembled cellular phone antennas from Vertical Technology in the 5500 block of Fortune Circle South Dr. around 3:51 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say the white males loaded the equipment into a black 7’ X 20’ utility trailer being pulled by a black Chevrolet Z71 extended cab pickup truck. The trailer license plate # is TR645BBR.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).