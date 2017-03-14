Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Police ask public to help identify men who stole antennas from west side business

Posted 10:36 pm, March 14, 2017, by

Suspects and vehicle involved in theft (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are asking for the public to help them identify two men wanted for theft.

Officers say the suspects disassembled cellular phone antennas from Vertical Technology in the 5500 block of Fortune Circle South Dr. around 3:51 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Police say the white males loaded the equipment into a black 7’ X 20’ utility trailer being pulled by a black Chevrolet Z71 extended cab pickup truck. The trailer license plate # is TR645BBR.

If you have any information that will assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s