One More Chilly Day Before a Warm Up

Wednesday will be our last chilly day with flurries before a warm up arrives. Highs will move into the 40s Thursday and into the 50s Friday. An approaching storm system will bring a chance for showers on St. Patrick’s Day and the rain will change to a rain/snow mix early Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler for the final weekend of Winter and Spring will Monday with a chance for t-storms.

So far March has been a mild month.

Low temperatures will fall into the teens again overnight.

We have had less than ten inches of snow this season.

We’ve only had four, one-inch snows this Winter.

Highs will stay cool on Wednesday.

Temperatures will warm into the 50s with a chance for rain on St. Patrick’s Day.

Expect rain and snow showers to start the weekend.

We’ll have a sunny, cool Sunday.