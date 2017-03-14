× Ohio National Guard member dies during training at Camp Atterbury

NORTON, Ohio — The Ohio National Guard says a 43-year-old member from Norton died from a heart attack while training in Indiana.

The agency says Capt. Brian Stillman collapsed Friday afternoon while training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, roughly 25 miles south of Indianapolis. Guard officials say he couldn’t be revived.

They wouldn’t share further details about the circumstances of his death, including the type of training that was occurring.

According to the coroner, Stillman died of a heart attack.

The married father of two had been in the Ohio Army National Guard for 19 years.