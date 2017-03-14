× Local lawyers answer your legal questions for free this evening

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you need legal advice but don’t have the money to speak with a lawyer, today is your lucky day.

Local lawyers are helping Indianapolis-area residents solve through the Indianapolis Bar Association’s Legal Line program, a free legal advice call-in service. Attorney volunteers will answer calls to help the public from until 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening. You can call the free help line at 317-269-2000.

The volunteers are lawyers who work in law firms, agencies and organizations throughout the city.

They can provide assistance with questions on topics like divorce, child custody, child support, landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, personal injury, employment law and more. All calls are confidential.