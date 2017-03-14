Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

IPS investigating sexual misconduct allegations against 13-year-old students

Posted 10:10 pm, March 14, 2017, by , Updated at 10:19PM, March 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials at Indianapolis Public Schools are investigating sexual misconduct allegations against two 13-year-old male students.

IPS says the alleged incident involved a 13-year-old female at Arlington Community High School. Adults were not involved.

School officials immediately made reports to child services and Title IX after being notified of the allegations against the teenage boys on Feb. 16, according a release from IPS.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS4 will continue to follow this story and bring you updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s