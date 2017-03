× I-70 eastbound reopens in Hendricks County after early morning crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Tuesday morning crash slowed traffic in Hendricks County.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. at eastbound I-70 and State Road 267.

The crash involved a truck pulling a camper. As of about 6:30 a.m., traffic was slowly moving through the area as the lanes reopened. Drivers should expect slowdowns on the interstate until the scene is completely cleared.