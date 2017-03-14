× Health inspections could be delayed due to budget shortfall in Madison County

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Leaders at the Madison County Health Department are scrambling to figure out how to move forward with $250,000 gone from their budget this year.

The State Department of Local Government Finance just cut the Health Department’s county-approved budget, saying “…projected revenues are insufficient to fund the adopted budget.”

“This is something that’s never happened,” said Steve Ford, the Health Department’s Administrator. “It’s going to be a pretty big challenge.”

Ford said he is trying to avoid layoffs, but they are possible. He also said the budget shortfall will likely impact their clinic which provides vaccinations and STD screenings. It could even delay health inspections.

“We’re going to do the best we can to maintain whatever we can. It may not be possible,” said Ford. “There may be delays in some services. Our environmental division is now one person. There’s 450 square miles.”

What makes this cut more difficult is the Department’s budget was already tight to begin with. According to the 2016 Trust for America’s Health study, Indiana ranks near the bottom nationally when it comes to public health funding.

Ford wants to know why the State didn’t just send the budget back to county leaders so they could choose where to make the cuts.

“If the county levy wasn’t going to bring in enough revenues, why did they not send it back to the county and say you make the cuts?”

He’s hoping the Department will be able to find money elsewhere to get through the rest of the fiscal year.

“What we do at the health department is important. So to not do it is not serving the public,” he said.