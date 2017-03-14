Farm to table restaurant coming to Meridian-Kessler Neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The brother of the man behind PayPal, Tesla and SpaceX is planning to open two farm to table restaurants in Indianapolis.

Hedge Row is expected to open on Massachusetts Avenue in August and The Kitchen Founder Kimbal Musk recently announced plans to open another farm to table restaurant in the Meridian-Kessler Neighborhood as well.

“It’s preserving a somewhat historic building," Meridian-Kessler Neighborhood Association Infrastructure Chairman Jerrey Finnegan said. "Once Double 8 went out of business this area now became vacant and this will now bring it back to life.”

Finnegan was just one of dozens who heard Musk's pitch to the neighborhood association about bringing "Next Door," a moderately priced farm to table restaurant, to the location of the old Double 8 at 46th Street and College Avenue.

“It’s good for everybody in Meridian Kessler and in Midtown," Finnegan said.