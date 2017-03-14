Carmel man celebrates year of sobriety after treatment takes drug cravings away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. – Last year, CBS4 met the first patient at Emerald Neuro Recover Center, where addicts undergo treatments to take cravings away.

We recently checked back in with Greg Holman to see how he’s doing after a treatment called NAD.

"A true blessing to have my life back," Greg Holman said.

The cloud has been lifted. After battling with drugs for more than a decade, the 30-year-old has been clean and sober for one year now. He's in a loving relationship and spending more time with his family.

"I notice things everyday now that I never noticed before and that I just passed by. Like a nice sunset. A good family dinner that intimate bond that was broken for so long and now having that back it means so much to me," Holman said.

After 12 rehab attempts and several trips to jail, Greg was the first patient to receive NAD infusion therapy. It's a 10 day IV treatment that replenishes patients with a naturally occurring compound called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. It targets the area of the brain that deals with cravings.

"Everything I looked up seemed very positive and hopeful and I did my own research on it and said well what can I lose?" Holman said.

Emerald Neuro Recover Center is the first clinic to offer the treatment in central Indiana. Joe Pappas opened the center after losing his own son to a drug overdose.

"A significant part of my grieving process has come through here and has turned to joy when I see other people being helped," Pappas said.

And seeing Greg become the man he was meant to be all along.

"I don't get any more joy out of anything than coming in here and see somebody get their life back and see the progressive stages day by day seeing their smile come back, seeing their appetite come back, seeing who they really are come back and it's a phenomenal thing," Holman said.

The center has treated 24 patients with an 87% success rate. The treatment is around $15,000, so they’re working with insurance companies to try to get it covered and other local groups that could help them get grant money.