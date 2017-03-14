Burglars caught on camera breaking into same store twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPE, Ind. – Burglars are caught on camera not once, but twice trying to steal from the same store two days in a row.

“That took guts, I was actually shocked that they did come back,” explains Matthew Tallent, Hope Town Marshal.

Early Sunday morning, surveillance video from the Dollar General in Hope shows two masked men inside the store. Police say the men broke in by prying open a back door. Footage shows the men carrying a rope through the beauty aisle of the tying one end to the safe bolted to the ground.

“Once the rope was secured around the safe the second male in the black ran out, we assume he jumped in the truck and gunned the truck trying to pull the safe out of the store and the rope snapped,” explains Tallet.

Both masked men are seen kicking and using a sledgehammer, trying to pull the safe. They’re able it loosen the safe and then end up leaving the store within two minutes.

The next night, police decided to have a reserve officer posted up and watching over the store, just in case.

“I guess my hunch was good that we worked somebody that night,” explains Tallet.

Nearly 24 hours later, the burglars return. This time there is three masked men and they came prepared with a thicker rope, a heavy duty chain and a dolly. Again, they go after the safe.

“That’s as far as they got, they never got a chance to pull it. One of them runs out we assume to jump in the truck and gun it and then alerts the other two hey there’s a cop coming,” explains Tallet.

The reserve officer chased the burglars for about two miles until two guys jumped out of the truck. All three ended up getting away. Detectives recovered all their tools they left at the store, two pairs of sweatpants in a nearby field, and a cell phone in one of the pockets.

“We’ve got enough evidence, we’ll find you,” explains Tallet.

Investigators believe the burglars were driving silver, Chevy Silverado.