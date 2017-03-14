× Boilers and Bulldogs NCAA travel update

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Purdue and Butler arrived in the Cream City only a half-hour apart, Tuesday afternoon. Both teams have spent the past two days preparing for their NCAA Tournament opening round games. Within the next two days, those games will be complete.

“This time of year,”said Butler assistant coach Ryan Pedon, “I think the formula more than anything lends itself to defense and toughness, and those are things that have been staples of Butler basketball for a long time.”

“We’re glad we got the Thursday draw,” said Purdue junior Dakota Mathias, just after getting off the bus in Milwaukee. “We’re glad to be here. We’ll get some practices in here, and just get focused.”

A heightened focus certainly appears necessary for the Boilers. Their opponent, Vermont, hasn’t lost since December 21st, coincidentally against Butler.

Even though Purdue head coach Matt Painter has spent much of the past two days scouting the Catamounts, he’s keeping a good deal of focus on the Gold and Black as well.

“When you come into these games, you’ve got to worry about yourself also,” explains Painter. “I think that’s probably going to be the most important thing.”

The Boilers, 4-seed in the Midwest regional, take on 13-seed Vermont Thursday at 7:27 p.m. broadcast on TruTV. Butler, 4-seed in the South regional, faces 13-seed Winthrop a few hours earlier at 1:30 p.m. on TNT.