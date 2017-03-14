2 people arrested after fight at south side Cicis Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Video emerged of a fight at a south side Indianapolis pizza place that resulted in the arrests of two people.

The fight broke out Saturday night at Cicis Pizza, 3652 S. East St.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, tables and chairs were used as weapons during the brawl. Several people, including a child, suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses said the fight started because someone cut in line.

Police arrested 18-year-old Deshaun Mumford and a 15-year-old on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

Mumford was arrested last month on a count of battery on a police officer after a fight at a Steak n’ Shake.