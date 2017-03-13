Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Winner of $435 million Powerball jackpot to be introduced Monday

Posted 1:31 am, March 13, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery has scheduled a news conference Monday afternoon to introduced the winner of the estimated $435.3 million Powerball jackpot.

A winning ticket in the estimated $435.3 million Powerball drawing was was purchased at the Super Test, 1600 block of Sagamore Parkway South, Lafayette, Ind. One ticket matched all five numbers plus the Powerball number in the Feb. 22, 2017, drawing. The winning numbers are: 10-13-28-52-61. The Powerball number is 2.

The estimated $435.3 million jackpot is the seventh largest in the history of the game and offers the winner the chance to take payment as a 30-year annuity or in a one-time lump sum estimated payment of $263.5 million (both before taxes). Indiana leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s