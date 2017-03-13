× Whirlwind of activities in downtown Indianapolis this week to close streets and slow traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –College basketball games, a St. Patrick’s Day Parade and a Monster Truck Jam show highlight a busy week for downtown drivers who will be trying to get to and from and around those events this week.

Basketball activities will start about mid-week at Bankers Life Fieldhouse with the Indiana Pacers playing Wednesday night before surrending the floor over to the college games which will start Friday afternoon. City officials are reminding drivers that some nearby streets around BLF may be blocked or restricted from Wednesday on to accommodate for foot traffic in those areas.

However the week’s biggest attraction and traffic problem will be the St. Patrick’s Day Parade which steps off at 11:30 a.m. Friday morning. Various streets along or close to the parade route will be closed or severely restricted between 9:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Those streets with times affected by the parade are:

9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pennsylvania Street between St. Clair and Michigan streets

North and St. Clair streets between Meridian and Delaware streets

Walnut Street between Pennsylvania and Delaware streets

Ft. Wayne Avenue between Delaware and North streets

Talbot Street between Walnut and St. Clair streets

11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Meridian Street between Monument Circle and 10th Street

Pennsylvania Street between Michigan and Ohio streets

Ohio, New York, Vermont and Michigan streets between Delaware and Illinois streets

Tippecanoe, Allegheny and Walnut streets between Illinois and Meridian streets

The week’s activities will continue on the weekend with the Shamrock 4 Mile Run and Walk & Lucky 7 . That event will result in the partial closure of streets along the route from 10:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. Meridian Street from Monument Circle to 16th Street, will be totally closed from 9:30 – 11:45 a.m.

And for those traveling around Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday, you’ll need to be prepared for extra foot and vehicle traffic in the area as the Monster Energy AMA Supercross comes to Indianapolis with a start time of 6:00 p.m.

IMPD is reminding drivers to allow for extra time in getting around the city and to have an alternate route planned for getting to and away from the whatever event they may be attending.

IndyGo bus routes will also be affected both Friday and Saturday. Riders are encouraged to check their routes for any changes at www.indygo.net .

Street parking at the meters will continue to be enforced as noted at those locations however some meters may be bagged off at the discretion of IMPD or DPW to allow for easier traffic flow in those areas.