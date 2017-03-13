Two IMPD cars damaged after officers break up large fight involving 40-50 juveniles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– To Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department vehicles were damaged after a party on the near northwest side.

Just before midnight Saturday, officers were called to the intersection of West 16th Street and Rochester Avenue on a report of a disturbance and a large group of people fighting in the street. Additional 911 calls indicated at least two people involved in the fight had guns.

Police arrived on scene and found 40-50 juveniles fighting in the middle of West 16th Street. They tried to detain a minor who was armed, but he fled on foot, Offiers caught him after a brief chase.

While officers were dealing with the juvenile, someone threw a concrete block through the rear window of an unmarked and unoccupied police car. Moments later, another concrete block was thrown through the rear window of a marked police car.

That car had an officer inside, and the concrete block hit the back of his driver’s side head rest, causing neck pain. The officer’s injury is not believed to be serious.

Officers finished clearing the area and arrested the 16-year-old who found with a handgun. He is facing charges of carrying a gun without a license and has been preliminarily charged as a minor in juvenile court.