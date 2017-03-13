Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Sports car donated to Rose-Hulman sells for nearly $2.4M

Posted 3:30 am, March 13, 2017

photo courtesy: rose-hulman.edu

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) _ Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology says a one-of-its-kind McLaren P1 sports car donated to the school was sold in an auction for $2.39 million.

The car was given to the western Indiana school by a graduate and was auctioned off Friday by Gooding & Company in Amelia Island, Florida. Rose-Hulman says the auction proceeds will be used to establish the Alfred R. Schmidt Chair for Excellence in Teaching, honoring a longtime mathematics professor at the Terre Haute engineering school who died in 2007.

The gas-electric hybrid car made by Britain’s McLaren Automotive can reach 200 mph. The school says the donor wishes to remain anonymous.

Rose-Hulman President Jim Conwell says he is delighted with the car’s sale price and the unique way the donor chose to support his alma mater.

