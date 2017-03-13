× Slide bridge construction coming to eastern Indiana highway project

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — The Accelerated Bridge Construction method using detailed plans for Slide-In Bridge Construction has been announced as the method contractors plan to use to replace the twin three-span bridges carrying eastbound and westbound Interstate 70 traffic over State Road 121 / New Paris Pike in Wayne County.

Construction will require recurring overnight lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-70 between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. between State Road 227 (Exit 153) and U.S. 40 (Exit 156).

During the demolition and slide of each bridge, that direction of traffic will be reduced to one lane and shifted across the median for up to 13 days while the existing structure is removed and the new bridge deck is slid into place. At least one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction.

State Road 121 / New Paris Pike will be closed under the I-70 bridges for a maximum of 60 days while State Road 121 pavement and the I-70 bridges are rebuilt. A specific closure date will be announced. During the closure of State Road 121, highway traffic will be detoured south to U.S. 40 via Indiana Route 227, U.S. 27 and Ohio Route 320.

The new bridge deck will be built on temporary supports adjacent to the existing bridge. After the new bridge is built, that direction of traffic will be reduced to one lane and temporarily shifted across the median to share the other side of the interstate with the opposing direction of traffic separated by concrete barriers. The existing bridge will be demolished and the new bridge will slide laterally into place. The approaches to the new bridge will be rebuilt, and traffic will be returned to its normal configuration. This sequencing will occur twice, once for each bridge and direction of traffic.

Slide-In Bridge Construction is intended to provide innovative solutions to the challenges of interstate bridge replacements. This project will substantially further the goals of adopting innovative bridge construction techniques, accelerating construction, increasing safety, reducing the costs of maintaining traffic, and minimizing impacts to motorists during interstate bridge construction.

Building the deck in a temporary location and sliding it into place will also improve construction quality. The entire deck can be built at once, which eliminates construction joints in the deck that expose the structure to the elements.

Construction is anticipated to begin in early April 2017 and finish before June of 2018.