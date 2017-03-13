× Schedule of NCAA Tournament practices and games in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The brackets are set, and eight teams will arrive in Indianapolis this week for the NCAA Tournament!

Dayton, Jacksonville State, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Northern Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Wichita State will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Friday and Sunday. They’ll practice on Thursday, March 16.

The Horizon League, IUPUI and Indiana Sports Corp are co-hosts for the event.

Here’s a look at the practice schedule. Practices are free and open to the public:

Noon to 12:40 p.m. – Oklahoma State

12:45 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. – Jacksonville State

1:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m. – Michigan

2:15 p.m. to 2:55 p.m. – Louisville

4:25 p.m. to 5:05 p.m. – Dayton

5:10 p.m. to 5:50 p.m. – Kentucky

5:55 p.m. to 6:35 p.m. – Wichita State

6:40 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. – Northern Kentucky

Here’s the schedule for Friday’s games:

Session 1

Game 1

12:15 p.m. (7) Michigan vs. (10) Oklahoma State

Game 2

Following Game 1 (2) Louisville vs. (15) Jacksonville State

Session 2

Game 3

7:10 p.m. (7) Dayton vs. (10) Wichita State

Game 4

Following Game 3 (2) Kentucky vs. (15) Northern Kentucky

On Sunday, the winner of Game 1 will play the winner of Game 2 and the winner of Game 3 will play the winner of Game 4. Times for those games will be announced Friday.