× Putnamville State Troopers stay busy in fighting weekend fires

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — Sunday evening just before 8:00 p.m., Indiana State Police Troopers witnessed smoke coming from the area of county roads 850 North and 225 West (Clay County).

The troopers traveled to the area where they found a fully involved shed on fire which appeared to be spreading fast to a nearby residence at 8545 North County Road 225 West.

They quickly contacted the Clay County Emergency Dispatch Center for fire suppression units and then entered the residence to check for occupants but none were found.

While waiting for fire crews to arrive, the troopers used their own fire extinguishers to keep the fire from spreading to the house from the fully engulfed shed and subsequent grass fire. Posey Township Firefighters arrived a short time later and extinguished the entire blaze.

The just after midnight, the State Troopers responded to a grass fire in the median of eastbound Interstate 70 near the 48 mile marker in Putnam County. The fire was approximately twenty five feet in length however due to the quick action of the troopers responding and utilizing their standard issued fire extinguishers, the fire was completely extinguished.

There were no injuries reported from either incident.