Police: Large amount of cigarettes stolen during theft at Franklin gas station

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Police in Franklin say someone broke into a gas station early Monday morning and stole a large amount of cigarettes.

According to the Franklin Police Department, officers were called to the Phillips 66 located at 400 East Jefferson Street around 2:20 a.m. in response to the burglary.

When they arrived, officers found the front glass door broken. Some displays inside the store were disheveled and large amounts of cigarettes were missing.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Sergeant John Borges at 317-346-1142.