Man arrested after police find him walking naked on Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man was arrested Friday after police found him walking naked and yelling gibberish on U.S. 31.

Officers were originally sent to the 3100 block of Dale Court around 4:18 p.m. to investigate a report of a person enter a garage. On their way there, police learned the man, later identified as 26-year-old Sterling A. Wessel, had taken off all of his clothes and headed toward a Kroger Marketplace.

Police say an officer attempted to stop Wessel while he was walking in front of Kroger and Wessel resisted, so the officer took him to the ground.

Wessel, who was believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance, was taken to the hospital for medical clearance. He was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and charged with residential entry, public nudity, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.