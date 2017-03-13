Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Indiana winter utility energy rule set to expire

Posted 7:22 am, March 13, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS — A wintertime rule that prevents utilities from cutting the power to low income customers who don’t pay their bill is set to end for the year.

Energy utility Vectren, which provides power across large swaths of Indiana, says the wintertime rule will expire on March 15.

The company said in a news release that there are a number of financing options for customers who have trouble paying their bill.

Those options include state and federal energy assistance programs, payment plans and home weatherization programs that improve efficiency.

Customers who have received disconnect notices or need payment assistance are urged to contact Vectren in order to avoid having their power cut.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s