LIVE STREAM: Hogsett, officials discuss upcoming teen resource fair
Posted 9:14 am, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 10:00AM, March 13, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Mayor Joe Hogsett and officials from Pathway Resource Center will discuss an upcoming resource fair for Indianapolis youth.

The U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), Project Indy, Indiana Black Expo, Inc., Flaherty & Collins, and Employ Indy are partners with the event.

The Indy My Brother’s Keeper Resource Fair is Thursday, March 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fervent Prayer Church, 10512 E. 38th St. The event is designed to give Indy youth between the ages of 16 and 24 access to information about resources, employment, programs and community events.

