Get to know Indiana’s first lady as CBS4 joins Janet Holcomb at gun range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Janet Holcomb is anything but a shrinking violet. The wife of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is an artist, businesswoman and a NRA certified pistol instructor.

Mrs. Holcomb grew up in Muncie, a middle child with an older brother and younger sister.

“We lived on a small farm. I had horses growing up and went on to show horses in 4H,” said Holcomb.

She has undergraduate and master of fine arts degrees from Ball State University. She also helps lead her family’s fastener business, R & R Engineering.

Her interest in guns began eight years ago, when someone broke into her home and stole her credit cards.

“That was a big eye-opener for me. We were asleep and someone came in and stole my purse from out of the kitchen,” said Holmcomb. “After I woke up the next morning, I discovered it was gone and there was several thousand dollars charged to my credit cards.”

At first she went to gun ranges with friends, who taught her some basics about shooting. But soon, she wanted to be fully informed and trained in handling a gun.

“I became certified as a pistol instructor and I love taking women to the range. It’s very empowering. I think it’s great for them to be able to learn how to safely handle a gun.”

Holcomb met her husband when he worked for former governor Mitch Daniels. They have a dog named Henry and are currently making some changes to the governor’s residence on Meridian Street before they move in.

“He’s funny and his sense of humor comes across,” Holcomb said of her husband. “He keeps things light and fun around the office. He keeps people engaged.”

Holcomb is still studying what programs she would like to support while she is first lady. 4H could be a natural, since she participated in that as a child.

In the meantime, she and the Governor have five nieces and nephews to keep them busy. And of course, Henry.