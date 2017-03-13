Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Ed Sheeran to appear on hit HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’

Posted 8:04 am, March 13, 2017

Ed Sheeran performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Winter is coming… and so is Ed Sheeran! Creators of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones announces yesterday that Sheeran will be a guest star during season seven.

They made the announcement at the “South by Southwest” festival this weekend. Apparently, one of the show’s producers is a big fan of Sheeran.

The producers also said that Justin Bieber will appear in season nine, but it was a joke because the show is set to end after season eight.

Sheeran has already had a big year! His new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he announced a world tour—with a stop in Indianapolis!

