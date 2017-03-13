× Ed Sheeran to appear on hit HBO show ‘Game of Thrones’

Winter is coming… and so is Ed Sheeran! Creators of the hit HBO show Game of Thrones announces yesterday that Sheeran will be a guest star during season seven.

They made the announcement at the “South by Southwest” festival this weekend. Apparently, one of the show’s producers is a big fan of Sheeran.

The producers also said that Justin Bieber will appear in season nine, but it was a joke because the show is set to end after season eight.

Sheeran has already had a big year! His new album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and he announced a world tour—with a stop in Indianapolis!