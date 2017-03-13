× Cubs’ World Series trophy coming to Indianapolis Public Library

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Cubs fans in Indianapolis will get the chance to take a photo with the 2016 World Series Trophy Saturday.

The trophy is coming to the Indianapolis Public Library – Central Library Branch at 40 E. St. Clair Street as part of the Cubs Trophy Tour. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated if time permits.

“We’re excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship,” said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. “We can’t wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person.”

If you can’t make it to Saturday’s event, you can catch a glimpse of the trophy as the tour stops in other cities.