× Colts sign offensive lineman Brian Schwenke

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ busy day in free agency addressed their offensive line.

The team agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans guard/center Brian Schwenke. The 6-3, 314-pounder was a fourth-round pick of the Titans in the 2013 draft.

Schwenke appeared in 41 games with the Titans, 28 as a starter.

General manager Chris Ballard has stated a desire to increase competition at all positions, and Schwenke’s addition does that along the offensive line. He is capable of backing up center Ryan Kelly and pushing for the starting spot at right guard. Jack Mewhort is the incumbent starting left guard.