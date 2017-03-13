Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Colts re-sign running back Robert Turbin

Posted 4:39 pm, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:44PM, March 13, 2017

Robert Turbin #33 of the Indianapolis Colts carries the ball as Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texans makes the tackle in the first quarter at NRG Stadium on October 16, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have retained one of their more valued offensive assets, agreeing to terms with running back Robert Turbin.

There was no official announcement from the team, but the move was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Turbin agreed to a two-year contract worth a maximum of $4.1 million.

“Couldn’t be more excited to be going back to Indy!!’’ Turbin posted on his Instagram account.

Turbin represents the second retention from a Colts’ offense that a year ago ranked 10th in the NFL in total yards and 8th in scoring. Last week, first-year general manager Chris Ballard re-signed tight end Jack Doyle to a three-year, $18.9 million contract.

Turbin was a major contributor as Frank Gore’s backup in 2016. Despite handling a modest 73 “touches’’ – 47 rushes, 26 receptions – he generated eight total touchdowns. His seven rushing TDs led the team.

The 5-10, 225-pound Turbin emerged as one of the NFL’s better third-down and short-yardage backs. He was 5-for-5 in converting third-and-one situations, tied for tops in the league.

Quarterback Andrew Luck was quick to praise Turbin last season.

“Yeah, he’s done a heck of a job,’’ he said. “Not just running down there in the end zone . . . but third-down protection. He’s really shown up and done a fantastic job. Understanding your role and doing your role to the best of your ability is a big part of a team.

“He’s a stud . . . Turbo has really grasped the role and done a great job.’’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s