× Catch up on some ZZZs and celebrate National Napping Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Adjusting to Daylight Saving Time is hard. I think we can all agree a nap is in order for today. Fortunately, you have an excuse because today is National Napping Day!

This holiday was created by former Boston University professor William Anthony in 1999, and it takes place each year on the Monday after clocks spring forward for DST.

Anthony wanted people to realize the health benefits of catching some quality z-z-z’s. According to Anthony, short 10-to-20 minute naps work wonders for productivity.