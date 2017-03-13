× Another addition to Colts defense: Margus Hunt

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts added another component in their refurbishing of their defense.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team has agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former Cincinnati Bengals defensive lineman Margus Hunt.

The 6-8, 295-pound Hunt was a second-round pick of the Bengals in 2013 who has appeared in 44 games, all off the bench. He’s been credited with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

While Hunt’s resume is light, he’s the latest addition to a defense in serious rebuild mode. In less than a week, first-year general manager Chris Ballard has signed three linebackers: Jabaal Sheard, John Simon and Barkevious Mingo.