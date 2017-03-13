Accumulating snow today followed by a very cold week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All of central Indiana will get in on some accumulating snow over the next 24 hours. Our highest totals will be found north of Indy, where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 a.m. today through early Tuesday.



You can expect a slick EVENING commute tonight. Indianapolis and points north will see 1-2" of accumulation by the PM drive.

Snow showers will continue overnight, which will keep things slick through the overnight and slippery for the Tuesday morning drive as well. Snow totals will be highest north of Indy. 2-4" is expected north, while along the I-70 corridor through Tuesday morning we'll see 1-2". South of the city will see less than 1". This is our first accumulating snowfall since February 8!

Temperatures will stay well below average through Thursday.

By St. Patrick's Day temperatures will be mostly cloudy and chilly. A rain or snow shower is possible on Friday, but we'll see a lot of dry time.

Temperatures will continue to rebound with 50s returning by Sunday.