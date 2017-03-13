Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Accumulating snow today followed by a very cold week

Posted 6:24 am, March 13, 2017, by , Updated at 06:32AM, March 13, 2017

All of central Indiana will get in on some accumulating snow over the next 24 hours. Our highest totals will be found north of Indy, where there is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 a.m. today through early Tuesday.

You can expect a slick EVENING commute tonight. Indianapolis and points north will see 1-2" of accumulation by the PM drive.

Snow showers will continue overnight, which will keep things slick through the overnight and slippery for the Tuesday morning drive as well. Snow totals will be highest north of Indy. 2-4" is expected north, while along the I-70 corridor through Tuesday morning we'll see 1-2". South of the city will see less than 1". This is our first accumulating snowfall since February 8!

Temperatures will stay well below average through Thursday.

By St. Patrick's Day temperatures will be mostly cloudy and chilly.  A rain or snow shower is possible on Friday, but we'll see a lot of dry time.

Temperatures will continue to rebound with 50s returning by Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s