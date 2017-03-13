Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

A Colder Tuesday With Flurries

Posted 4:18 pm, March 13, 2017, by

The Winter Weather Advisory for north central Indiana has been cancelled. Snow showers will continue but no further accumulation is expected.Low temperatures will fall into the  20s overnight and icy bridges and overpasses are likely by morning. Flurries will linger overnight through Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week before a warm up arrives.

We’ll have a chance for showers by St. Patrick’s Day.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for south central Indiana.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Expect a few icy spots Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be below average for the next two days.

We’ll have a dry, Thursday.

Rain will develop Friday.

Rain ends Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s