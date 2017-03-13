× A Colder Tuesday With Flurries

The Winter Weather Advisory for north central Indiana has been cancelled. Snow showers will continue but no further accumulation is expected.Low temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight and icy bridges and overpasses are likely by morning. Flurries will linger overnight through Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest days of the week before a warm up arrives.

We’ll have a chance for showers by St. Patrick’s Day.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for south central Indiana.

Temperatures will fall into the 20s overnight.

Expect a few icy spots Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will be below average for the next two days.

We’ll have a dry, Thursday.

Rain will develop Friday.

Rain ends Saturday.

We’ll have a sunny, mild Saturday.