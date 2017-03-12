Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

Local elementary school students have questions answered by astronaut on space station

Posted 10:17 am, March 12, 2017, by , Updated at 10:26AM, March 12, 2017

(Left) Blair Pointe student asking question (Right) Getty image of Shane Kimbrough

PERU, Ind. – Students at Blair Pointe Elementary School in Peru got to speak with an astronaut from the International Space Station.

The discussion with ISS Commander Shane Kimbrough was part of a forum held at Peru High School Thursday.

Sixteen students were able to ask Kimbrough questions, like what happens when an astronaut gets sick in space? Do the astronauts get on each other’s nerves? What would happen if the International Space Station were struck by debris?

The school was one of only 12 organizations around the world to speak with the astronaut in a 6-month period as part of a grant through Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, otherwise known as ARISS. A school in Greece spoke with Kimbrough the day after.

Students have been preparing for the meeting throughout the school year by participating in several STEM activities.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s