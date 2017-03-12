× Local elementary school students have questions answered by astronaut on space station

PERU, Ind. – Students at Blair Pointe Elementary School in Peru got to speak with an astronaut from the International Space Station.

The discussion with ISS Commander Shane Kimbrough was part of a forum held at Peru High School Thursday.

Sixteen students were able to ask Kimbrough questions, like what happens when an astronaut gets sick in space? Do the astronauts get on each other’s nerves? What would happen if the International Space Station were struck by debris?

The school was one of only 12 organizations around the world to speak with the astronaut in a 6-month period as part of a grant through Amateur Radio on the International Space Station, otherwise known as ARISS. A school in Greece spoke with Kimbrough the day after.

Students have been preparing for the meeting throughout the school year by participating in several STEM activities.