INDOT preparing for Monday winter storm with over 1,000 snow plows statewide
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation is preparing for winter weather expected to hit Indiana Monday.
About half of Indiana’s 92 counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory, mainly in northern and central Indiana.
With this being such a mild winter, INDOT urges motorists to get back into winter driving habits. It’s been several weeks since roads have been covered with snow.
INDOT is using the following resources across the state to combat winter weather:
- 1,092 snow plows
- 200,000 tons of salt
- 100,000 gallons of brine
- 1,843 employees on call covering 28,000 lane miles
INDOT says motorists should follow these tips:
- Slow down and stay behind the snowplows. The road behind the plow will be the safest place to drive. Allow at least ten car lengths between your vehicle and snowplows or hopper spreaders.
- Do not pass. The plows are wide, and sometimes a group of trucks will work in tandem to clear snow quickly, especially on major highways.
- Be particularly aware of black ice conditions on surfaces such as bridge decks and entrance and exit ramps late tonight and the early hours of tomorrow morning.
- Remember that technology helps, but only to a point. Four-wheel drive, anti-lock brakes and traction control are beneficial advancements in today’s cars, trucks and SUVs, but they cannot take the place of good driving habits and the need to reduce speed on snowy or icy roads.