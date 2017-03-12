× Indianapolis woman celebrates 107th birthday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Not many people can say they’ve lived through the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor and the invention of the Internet. But Bernice Bohannon can.

On Saturday, the Indianapolis woman celebrated her 107th birthday!

Bernice was born in 1910 in Kentucky and moved to the Circle City after marrying her high school sweetheart. She and her husband were married 53 years and raised two sons and a daughter. She’s outlived them all.

Bernice is in good health. She takes no medication, except for an occasional Tylenol, and gets around her house with the help of her walker.

She says her secret to living a long, healthy life is quite simple: “Laughter and love everybody.”

Bernice is pretty independent too. She still lives at home, pays her own bills and cooks on her own. She also spends a lot of time sewing quilts.