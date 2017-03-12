Audio recording of man’s voice, suspect’s picture released in murder of Delphi teens

IN Focus: Panelists discuss Pence’s popularity, this week’s top stories

Posted 8:44 am, March 12, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - After another week of full headlines and controversy, the Trump administration is again making news on this week's edition of IN Focus.

In the video above, panelists Laura Albright, Mike Murphy & Jennifer Wagner discuss this week's top stories, including the results of a new poll showing Vice President Pence's popularity soaring.

A new USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed Pence's favorability rating was higher than that of the President, the media, Congress, and both political parties.

47 percent of those surveyed had a favorable impression of Pence, while just 35 percent did not.

