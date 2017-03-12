IN Focus: Donnelly discusses health care, Trump tweets on wiretapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) is weighing in on the American Health Care Act, and the latest controversies in Washington.

In the video above, Donnelly talks with FOX59's Dan Spehler about the health care proposal moving through Congress, and the President's claims of wiretapping against former President Obama.

"We immediately asked for the evidence, because it's a very very serious claim," said Donnelly. "In effect, President Trump is accusing former President Obama of a felony. As of right now, we have seen zero evidence."

On health care, Donnelly said the new proposal simply wasn't working.

"I had hoped that my colleagues in both parties would work together to improve the Affordable Care Act," said Donnelly. "The legislation we've seen proposed actually reduces the amount of care for Hoosiers in that HIP 2.0 would be significantly changed. There would be significantly less people on HIP 2.0 in a few years."

The GOP health care plan would no longer require Americans to have health insurance and instead rely on a new system of tax credits to encourage people to purchase insurance on the open market. Several popular provisions would also remain, like a measure that allows youth to stay on their parents’ insurance plan until they’re 26 and also forbids insurers from denying coverage to anyone with a pre-existing condition.

The plan also would phase out and cap the expansion of Medicaid in 2020, or possibly in 2018, as some Republicans have called for this week.